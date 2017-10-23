Culture blamed for Immigrants being unaware that domestic abuse is wrong

I don’t know much about the Hindu religion but I know a lot about Islam. The article below blames ” culture” for the domestic violence within “South Asian” communities and totally ignores the religious aspect of it. Islam’s holy book the Koran specifically prescribes domestic violence by telling husbands that they should beat their wives. I know of no other religion that has a holy book that actually tells husbands to discipline their wives with violence. This fact is a glaring omission from the below article.

Immigrants unaware domestic abuse is illegal in New Zealand A group of three young professionals are urging southeast Asian women to report domestic violence, despite cultural pressures not to. From left, Jay Randhawa, Sarkaw Mohammad and Shakti Singh.

Not all immigrants are aware that domestic violence is a crime in New Zealand, according to the police. This has been revealed in a new short film about domestic violence that aims to educate south Asian communities in the country. For many Indian wives, their husband is a god, Wendy Vyas said. A common Hindi term of endearment, “Pati Parmeshwar,” translates to “Husband God”.

Isn’t it interesting that the writers of this article have chosen to focus on Hindus and ignore the existence of Muslims when many Muslim women have also used Shakti? Perhaps they are afraid of pushback from the Muslim community if they point out some uncomfortable truths about how their Prophet prescribed domestic violence in their holy book.

This belief means for some south Asian wives it is normal to be terrorised at the hands of their “husband gods” – even in New Zealand. And cultural or language barriers means women don’t come forward.

Again they are making the link between domestic violence and the Hindu religion and are ignoring the religion that actually tells husbands to beat their wives.

“It is always the women’s fault,” Vyas said. “In Indian culture, a patriarchal society, abuse is normalised.” Vyas was almost killed by her abusive ex-husband after migrating to New Zealand, which compelled her to leave him, despite her family urging her to stay in the marriage. “I was admitted to the hospital for 13 days with a punctured lung, two broken ribs, my neck was fractured, I had a concussion, I was severely bruised.” Vyas has since moved on to become an advocate coordinator for Shakti – an ethnic refuge. […] “It is an issue that concerns me,” Kaur said. “Some new immigrants don’t even know that domestic violence is a crime in New Zealand.” “It is very much a close to heart topic for every person who wears the police uniform.” […] Co-founder Sarkaw Mohammad said it had been swept under the rug for too long. “It is something I have had a problem with from a very young age,” Mohammad – originally from Pakistan – said. “We needed to do something about it.”

Pakistan is a Muslim country so isn’t it extraordinary that Ms Mohammad has failed to mention the domestic violence sanctioned by the prophet Mohammad and how that would affect the culture of Muslim South Asians?

She said she will never forget a friend of her mums who was psychologically abused and controlled by her husband. “She was so worried about what people would say. “She wanted to get out of that relationship. And she couldn’t get by divorce. So she decided to kill herself.” The film is called Log Kya Kahenge, meaning ‘what will people say’. It’s a phrase that stops too many south Asian women from leaving toxic relationships, Mohammad said.

– Sunday Star Times

It is not only in New Zealand that these ” cultural misunderstandings” have become a problem. It is happening in Canada too where a Canadian man was recently found not guilty of raping his Palestinian wife because he thought it was legal to do so! Although the article did not reveal the husband’s race or religion rape is defined in Islamic law as:

“Forcible illegal sexual intercourse by a man with a woman who is not legally married to him, without her free will and consent”.[65] […] There is, however, no explicit concept of rape within marriage in Sharia; a wife is deemed to have accepted conjugal relations as part of the marriage contract. She can only refuse on grounds which are specified as prohibited for sexual intercourse such as when she is fasting, menstruating, undergoing [[Postpartum period|post-natal puerperal discharge]], or whilst on Hajj or Umrah.[68] -Wiki