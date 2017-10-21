The Dead Rat diaries

It is going to be in equal parts fascinating and horrifying to discover as time goes on what dead rats Jacinda Ardern and James Shaw have had to swallow in order to do a deal with Winston Peters to form the government.
Rat number one for James Shaw is that due to Winston’s hatred of the Green Party they are on the sidelines, out of cabinet, relegated to providing confidence and supply for their boss the Labour Party.
