Ditching the brand but the product remains the same

Coca-Cola has successfully ditched the Coke Zero brand to attract more consumers. The product remained the same but a simple relabelling made all the difference. It made me think of Labour’s rebranding where the policies all remained the same and only the branding changed.

[…] After a recent makeover, sales of Coke Zero – now called Coke Zero Sugar – are on the rise again. Coca-Cola revamped the popular diet drink in August with sleeker packaging, a new name and an “improved” recipe. And although the ingredient list, which includes aspartame and caramel colour, has remained the same […]

[…] Coca-Cola says it changed the drink’s name “to be as clear and descriptive as possible” after internal research showed that many consumers didn’t realise that Coke Zero didn’t have sugar or calories.

With Labour, I think that they had the opposite problem. Voters were well aware that a vote for Labour was a vote for lots of new taxes and that was the problem. They needed a brand that would stop the voters thinking about what the product actually contained. They needed the voters to buy the product not because they thought it would be good for New Zealand but because it would make them feel good. An attractive, friendly looking brand with an uplifting bumper sticker slogan.

Over the next three years consumers voters are going to be looking more closely at the warning label on the product they impulse purchased and will be reading the fine print but by then it will be too late.