Why doesn’t our media tell us about this?

White Afrikaners are being slaughtered, their families are living destitute in shanty towns and the MSM is silent. They are destitute because their land and possessions have been forcibly stolen from them with the government’s permission but I bet you didn’t know anything about it. It seems that White lives don’t matter to the media. Perhaps they think that now that the power balance has totally shifted it is okay for blacks to oppress and slaughter whites?

The Afrikaner people’s growing destitution, deliberately created by the African National Congress (ANC) regime, has been a steady process that began in 1994, when the ANC came to power as a result of an oppressive, worldwide, and carefully orchestrated boycott and disinvestment campaign similar to the one currently being waged against Israel.

In March of this year, President Jacob Zuma called on parliament to change South Africa’s constitution to allow the expropriation of white owned land without compensation.

The Telegraph reported that Malema travelled the country urging black South Africans to take back land from white invaders and “Dutch thugs”.

[…] “People of South Africa, where you see a beautiful land, take it, it belongs to you,” he said.

Meanwhile, vast, sprawling squatter camps which lack water or sanitation are home to hundreds of thousands of destitute Boer Afrikaners. Cholera and other diseases claim lives. Aid workers blame the deaths on the deliberate neglect of the local ANC councils. […]

Tactics include forceful removal, denial of vital services, and harassment. “Every year,” according to van Deventer, “these brave descendants of the proud Boer people have to fight court battles against evictions by town and city councils everywhere.”

[…] “The ANC council and government policies of ‘blacks first’ will eventually be their ruin, especially if this case turns into an epidemic or a human rights disaster,” van Deventer said.

South African-Dutch journalist Adriana Stuijt wrote that surveys have found that in most of these little camps, more than 98 percent of all the camp-dwellers are Afrikaners. “That’s why it’s also been mainly the Afrikaner cultural structures putting up a valiant fight – in the courts and with hands-on help – to try and stop this tsunami of Afrikaner poverty. It’s conservatively estimated that at least 1 million of the 3,4 million Afrikaner population now live in dire poverty, many in these camps and in backyard shanties.

“People are being ethnically cleansed from traditional ‘Afrikaner’ areas and are forced to move to marginal sites – which are moreover also increasingly encroached upon by very aggressive, very demanding and very large black groups, often illegal foreigners from other African countries demanding free municipal services,” Stuijt reported.

The death toll among the Afrikaners – often horribly slaughtered and mutilated in hate-crimes – is rising by the month. […]

[…] The killing is just the latest in a series of murders which the government has been accused of encouraging, and which have made farming in South Africa the most deadly occupation in the world, says Breitbart.

The paper says that South African farm killings, where victims are typically members of the country’s white, Afrikaans-speaking minority, are often extremely brutal in nature, involving prolonged periods of torture.

The murders are little-reported even within South Africa itself — the government directed police to stop releasing information about victims’ ethnicity in 2007.

According to Breitbart, 1,187 farmers, 490 family members, 147 farm employees, and 24 farm visitors are known to have been murdered between 1998 and the end of 2016 — although the true figure is estimated at between 3,000 and 4,000.

White South Africans fear the killings have the tacit support of the ruling African National Congress, with President Jacob Zuma defending the singing of the revolutionary song ‘Kill the Farmer, Kill the Boer’, and one his MPs crying out “Bury them alive!” during a recent parliamentary debate.