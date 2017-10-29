Don’t like the new government? …Liberty Scott says blame National.

I agree:

This government wont do much different from National (yes you’ll see uneconomic railway and tram line built instead of motorways), the difference is this lot actually believe in what they are doing. You see the National Party has been a very poor promoter of the free market, private enterprise and individual freedom.

They forgot their principles, and didn’t like anyone like me telling them that they forgot them.

After leading a courageous government that started tackling welfarism and waste in government, Jim Bolger lost all sense of courage to do what is right and for no sound political reason whatsoever held a referendum on electoral reform that would obviously make it more difficult for one party government (and certainly was being backed by the left because they thought MMP would give them more power, and they were right). He then led a chaotic government for two years with Winston Peters, before resigning and the final year limping on with Jenny Shipley. Jim Bolger, remember, cut his teeth in being a Minister under Rob Muldoon, the most economically socialist government to date. John Key got elected on a platform opposing the high tax, big government philosophy of Helen Clark and spent more, and how much really changed? Was the welfare state reduced? No. Did the state’s role in education get scaled back? Hardly. Was the planning system liberalised? Only for the government building roads. Did corporate welfare get scaled back? No, the opposite. Yes there was some partial privatisation, but the fundamental causes of the housing crisis were barely touched. John Key with Rodney Hide’s help implemented Labour’s local government policy on Auckland, creating a behemoth of a bureaucracy, with more employees than the councils it replaced, spending more. Of course National also funded the multi-billion dollar underground rail fetish in downtown Auckland, which will never make a single dollar of operating surplus to pay for it. What New Zealand now has is a government that believes in something, most of it is at best misguided, at worst destructive and ignorant, but it IS driven by philosophy. A philosophy of “we know best” of “problems are best fixed by throwing money at them” of “climate change can be changed by whatever we do, and if you question it you’re evil” of “a person should be judged by their identity group/s and intersectionality of them, not what they actually do, experience or think” of “you are a means to an end”. National only offered a diluted version of this, a half hearted “it’s all going well” belief that “we’re entitled to rule”. It didn’t offer anything different, anything new and never challenged all of the assertions on poverty and the environment spouted by the left. So while Bill English might say he is leading a “strong opposition”, what is he actually opposed to? The new government is just National with the courage of the philosophical convictions in implementing essentially the same policies, on steroids.

There won’t ever be a legacy written for John Key or Bill English, not a good one anyway. John Key never spent a cent of his personal capital. He went out with a knighthood and on top…which was his plan all along. He left National in the hands of bumbling Bill who topped the polls but lost the government. Bill English and National didn’t get 44% because of their dynamic personalities or policies, they got 44% because that percentage of the population thought there was no alternative. TINA has never been a good reason to vote for anything.

The problem National had is they failed to stand for anything, and in the end they fell for nothing. Be in denial all you want, but National is in opposition despite being the most popular party in modern New Zealand political history…think long and hard about that.

Labour and NZ First might do some awful things with the economy, but they will at least DO something. Steady as she goes wasn’t a winning proposition in the end.

-Liberty Scott