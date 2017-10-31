I don’t think these guys have realised they are in government yet

Labour MPs are mouthing off about all sorts of things via social media, and it is going to get them in trouble.

I don’t think they realise that they can’t carry on like they used to as they are now the government and when they speak they could be committing the government to something they’d rather not commit to.

The latest is Tamati Coffey:

A Labour MP is considering a members’ bill to increase te reo Maori on mainstream programmes that get New Zealand On Air funding to a set target of about 10-20 per cent.

Waiariki MP and former broadcaster Tamati Coffey has posted about the idea on his official Facebook page, asking for feedback.

Coffey posted feedback from a viewer of the Moving Out With Tamati programme, which he hosted, saying how much they enjoyed hearing both English and Maori spoken during the programmes.

He told the Herald about 10 per cent of that programme was Maori. Given it was in prime time he expected some naysayers, but the response had been overwhelmingly positive.

While there had been much debate about whether te reo Maori should be compulsory in schools, Coffey said ensuring it was spoken on television would mean many Kiwis would passively learn the language.

“I guess my TV show is living proof that there is another way, which is not pushing it off to Maori Television and having it on mainstream, and actually put a target or quota on it. Anything in that 10 to 20 per cent range, and having subtitles.”

Coffey said it was sad that some New Zealanders might not like hearing Maori when watching television.

“Finding the native, official language of New Zealand offensive – they are probably the children of the people that smacked children in schools for speaking Maori back in the day. That culture is a hangover from New Zealand’s bygone days.

“I guess I am hopeful and optimistic that they are bygone days and New Zealand is changing. And that we are moving into a new phase…the fact that it has been an official language now for 30 years and there are still people getting their nose out of joint for a show with 10 per cent Maori language content, [that] is concerning.”

Coffey said he would take into account further feedback, do research and talk to his colleagues before deciding on whether to draft legislation.