Everything just fine according to National caucus

Caucus is rattled, but they still lack the courage to challenge the top table.

Caucus on Tuesday was a top table affair with only Bill English, Paula Bennett and Steve Joyce speaking.

Basically it was a pep talk about how well National did in the election from beginning to end.

Not a single person spoke out, it was almost a lecture.

The National caucus though is restless and senior ministers are now whispering about how they are being cut out of discussions or meetings as Bill English and Paula Bennett move to secure their positions.

To be fair caucus is still shell shocked and not at all helped by their leadership telling them they did really well as they pack up offices, papers, files and personal effects and move offices into the opposition wing of parliament.

Silly MPs are talking about the pooling of resources without yet realising that there are no resources to pool.

They are still in denial despite the fact that Jacinda Ardern has now been sworn in as Prime Minister.

Paula Bennett is reported to be very angry and shouting at people. I’m not sure that shouting at David Broome angrily in response to a polite ‘hello, how are you doing’ from him was particularly wise either.

Once the back bench realises that Bill English, Paula Bennett and Steve Joyce are not responsible for their parliamentary careers any longer then the plotting will begin. In the meantime sycophancy rules the roost.

National MPs should be careful who they talk to in their own caucus meanwhile as there are still snitches who like playing teachers pet and running to Bill English. I know this to be the case because I am being called canvassing my opinions on potential plots, coups and plans.

I’ll state here, on the record, that there are no such plots, plans or coups in the offing as far as I am aware, but even if there were I wouldn’t tell anyone who asked anyway.