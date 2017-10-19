Faces of the Day

Today is the day. Or not.
New Zealand First will be in a position [this] afternoon to make an announcement on the result of negotiations following the 2017 General Election.
New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters said he had spoken to the leaders of the National Party and the Labour Party [yesterday] and, amongst other matters, advised them of that.
One way or the other, almost half of the country isn’t going to like the answer. But at least we will have one, and the ridiculous political vacuum where everybody was guessing for three weeks will come to an end.
