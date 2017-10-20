Face of the Day

A night’s sleep hasn’t been enough to get used to the following ideas

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Speaker Trevor Mallard

Inflation

$2+ per litre petrol at a minimum

In fact, all imported goods will be more expensive

Billions for students to suspend their lives for free for three years

for students to suspend their lives for free for three years Legislation that make union matters integral to the market place

Rapacious taxes at any and all levels for rich pricks… ie: anyone earning over $55k.

Phil Goff waking up from lying in a puddle of his own making because he knows Auckland’s money worries are now going to get some central tax payer input

and those are just the first few that come to mind.

As for “solving” the housing crisis and “solving” child poverty. Unless they change the way these are measured, we just saw a huge black hole open up for more money to be thrown into.

And taxing water doesn’t make it clean. They will have no significant progress there either in a mere three years.

Luckily we’ll get to put a stop to this in three years, because I rather not have New Zealand become the Venezuela of the South Pacific.