Face of the Day

Australian Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce and four other politicians were wrongly elected because they held dual citizenship, a top court has ruled. The High Court of Australia decision means three of the politicians, including Mr Joyce, are disqualified from office. The others quit in July.

Australia’s constitution prohibits dual citizens from being elected. Mr Joyce’s exit strips the government of its one-seat majority, but he could return through a likely by-election. The deputy prime minister, who renounced New Zealand citizenship in August, has pledged to re-contest his lower house seat. “I respect the verdict of the court,” Mr Joyce said immediately after the verdict.

All laws enacted why Mr Joyce was in parliament are now potentially null and void. That’s if the courts want to continue to sacrifice common sense to the hard edge of the law.

A great win for Australia it is not.

He stood without knowing and deliberately hiding his dual citizenship. He was elected by people who did not know and didn’t factor it in. Far intents and purposes he was presented as an Aussie, elected as an Aussie and transacted 100% of his life as an Aussie.

The concept that another government can issue you with citizenship without your knowledge is an interesting one. If I was running North Korea right now I’d decree all Australian politicians to have dual citizenship right now.

The law and common sense only come together by accident.

– BBC