Face of the Day

New Finance Minister Grant Robertson is backing up Jacinda Ardern’s view the economy has been a “blatant failure” when it comes to helping New Zealand’s most vulnerable.
Ms Ardern made the comments on The Nation a week ago, two days after finding out she’ll be the country’s next Prime Minister.
“If you have hundreds of thousands of children living in homes without enough to survive, that’s a blatant failure. What else could you describe it as?”
Point me at, oh, 1000 children that are at the cusp of death. Hell, make it 100. Go on Grant. Where are all these kids that are about to die if it wasn’t for you and Jacinda saving their lives?
– Newshub
