Face of the Day

New Finance Minister Grant Robertson is backing up Jacinda Ardern’s view the economy has been a “blatant failure” when it comes to helping New Zealand’s most vulnerable.

Ms Ardern made the comments on The Nation a week ago, two days after finding out she’ll be the country’s next Prime Minister.

“If you have hundreds of thousands of children living in homes without enough to survive, that’s a blatant failure. What else could you describe it as?”