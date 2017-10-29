Face of the Day

The last Labour Government ran nine consecutive surpluses, albeit in good global economic conditions. In his speech announcing who would form the next Government, NZ First leader Winston Peters warned of “dark days” ahead.

Mr Robertson said he would rather borrow than cut spending, if those “dark days” arrived.

“I came into politics to make sure that we provided better opportunities for New Zealanders, that we protected our most vulnerable. There are certain areas of spending that we must do to be a decent society, to care for other people. I would never compromise on that.”

He praised the National-led Government for continuing to spend during the global financial crisis.

“They made sure those core areas of spending carried on – that’s what responsible Governments do.”

Ex-Finance Minister Bill English posted a number of deficits through the global financial crisis, with the economy picking up enough to post thin surpluses during National’s third term.

Mr Robertson is confident Mr Peters’ “dark days” won’t happen.

“I don’t think we’re going to need to have that conversation.”