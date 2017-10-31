Face of the Day

Big smiles as Bill English installs himself in his new office in the capacity of New Zealand’s best loser ever. Bill and his colleagues are simply fizzing at the fact they won the election. Just a pity that one person wouldn’t see it that way. Good-o and jolly hockey sticks all-round. Not a sad face to be seen in National’s caucus. They’re all too busy feeling like winners.

