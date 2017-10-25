Faces of the Day

Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister-elect Winston Peters have released the details of the coalition agreement for the new Government.
Strap yourself in.
Here are some of the key policies from the agreement:
A commitment to re-enter Pike River
A $1 billion per annum Regional Development Fund:
Investment in regional rail
Planting 100 million trees per year in a Billion Trees Planting Programme
Study the feasibility of moving the Ports of Auckland, giving serious consideration to Northport
Relocating Government functions to the regions
Re-establish the New Zealand Forestry service in the regions
Immigration:
Ensure work visas reflect genuine skill shortages and cut down on low quality international education courses
Take serious action on migrant exploitation, particularly of international students
Environment:
Introduce a Zero Carbon Act
Introduce a Climate Commission
“Significant boost” to Department of Conservation funding
Introduce agriculture into the Emissions Trading Scheme if recommended by the Climate Commission, with a 95% free allocation to the agriculture sector
An emissions-free Government fleet (where possible) by 2025/26
Introduce a royalty on bottled water exports
Health:
Re-establish the Mental Health Commission
Annual free health check including a free eye check for SuperGold Card holders
Teen health checks for all Year 9 students
Free doctor’s visits for all under 14s
Progressively increase age for free breast cancer screening to 74
Economy:
Review and reform of the Reserve Bank Act
Review the official measures of unemployment to reflect the 21st Century
Increase Minimum Wage to $20 per hour by 2020
Increase penalties for corporate fraud and tax evasion
Investigate growing KiwiBank to position it to become the Government’s Banker
Strengthen the Overseas Investment Act, create a comprehensive register of foreign-owned land and housing
Social Development:
Increase funding for family violence networks including Women’s Refuge and Shakti
Introduce programmes such ‘Ready for Work’ for the long-term unemployed
Pilot the Youth Education, Training & Employment initiative
800 extra places for the Limited Service Volunteer programme
Education:
Pilot counsellors in all secondary schools
A 30 year strategic plan for New Zealand education
Free driver training to all secondary students
Housing:
Establish a Housing Commission
Law and Order:
Aim to introduce 1800 new Police officers by 2020
Increase Community Law Centre funding
Investigate a volunteer rural policing programme
Establish a Criminal Cases Review Commission
No doubt we will get a chance to discuss all of these issues in more detail over the coming months and years. But to me a lot of them look like more tax, election bribes, talking instead of doing, setting up commissions to deliver the answer already stated (move the port a good example) and implementing ideology.
The ones I really find gut-achingly funny is the re-definition of child poverty and unemployment.
It’s all about the children, which is why Jacinda will make statistical poverty go away, and apparently also unemployment, by changing the goal posts.
– Newshub
