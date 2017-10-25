Faces of the Day

Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister-elect Winston Peters have released the details of the coalition agreement for the new Government.

Here are some of the key policies from the agreement:

A commitment to re-enter Pike River

A $1 billion per annum Regional Development Fund:

Investment in regional rail

Planting 100 million trees per year in a Billion Trees Planting Programme

Study the feasibility of moving the Ports of Auckland, giving serious consideration to Northport

Relocating Government functions to the regions

Re-establish the New Zealand Forestry service in the regions

Immigration:

Ensure work visas reflect genuine skill shortages and cut down on low quality international education courses

Take serious action on migrant exploitation, particularly of international students

Environment:

Introduce a Zero Carbon Act

Introduce a Climate Commission

“Significant boost” to Department of Conservation funding

Introduce agriculture into the Emissions Trading Scheme if recommended by the Climate Commission, with a 95% free allocation to the agriculture sector

An emissions-free Government fleet (where possible) by 2025/26

Introduce a royalty on bottled water exports

Health:

Re-establish the Mental Health Commission

Annual free health check including a free eye check for SuperGold Card holders

Teen health checks for all Year 9 students

Free doctor’s visits for all under 14s

Progressively increase age for free breast cancer screening to 74

Economy:

Review and reform of the Reserve Bank Act

Review the official measures of unemployment to reflect the 21st Century

Increase Minimum Wage to $20 per hour by 2020

Increase penalties for corporate fraud and tax evasion

Investigate growing KiwiBank to position it to become the Government’s Banker

Strengthen the Overseas Investment Act, create a comprehensive register of foreign-owned land and housing

Social Development:

Increase funding for family violence networks including Women’s Refuge and Shakti

Introduce programmes such ‘Ready for Work’ for the long-term unemployed

Pilot the Youth Education, Training & Employment initiative

800 extra places for the Limited Service Volunteer programme

Education:

Pilot counsellors in all secondary schools

A 30 year strategic plan for New Zealand education

Free driver training to all secondary students

Housing:

Establish a Housing Commission

Law and Order:

Aim to introduce 1800 new Police officers by 2020

Increase Community Law Centre funding

Investigate a volunteer rural policing programme

Establish a Criminal Cases Review Commission