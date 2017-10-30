A finance minister that just makes numbers up. Nooooo problem

Grant is going to have to learn to stick to waffling like his leader or actually swot up on the numbers before spewing forth demonstrable lies.

He claimed during a Q+A interview that the minimum wage went up by a dollar a year when Labour was last in government.

The adult hourly minimum wage history under the previous Labour government was as follows (from employment.govt.nz):

Increase date Rate Result 1 April 2008 $12.00 increase of $0.75 1 April 2007 $11.25 increase of $1.00 27 March 2006 $10.25 increase of $0.75 21 March 2005 $9.50 increase of $0.50 1 April 2004 $9.00 increase of $0.50 24 March 2003 $8.50 increase of $0.50 18 March 2002 $8.00 increase of $0.30 5 March 2001 $7.70 increase of $0.15 6 March 2000 $7.55 increase of $0.55 1 March 1997 $7.00 Total increase $5.00

The minimum wage increased from $7 to $12 under the last Labour government, a total of $5 or an average of $0.56c per year.

A finance minister that either lies that blatantly, or is so disconnected from the facts that he’s happy to wing it, is not good news for anyone.