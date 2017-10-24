The first 100 days: Jacinda’s Let’s Do this list

Our new government has a lot to do in its first 100 days. To help Jacinda, Winston and James out I have put together a To Do List so they and we can tick off each item as it is achieved.



To Do List

( First one hundred days)

1. A year’s free tertiary education for 2018.

2. KiwiBuild: Build 100,000 high quality, affordable homes over 10 years, with 50% of them in Auckland.

3. The ‘families package’ – a $60 weekly payment for parents of newborn babies plus increases to paid parental leave.

4. Cut Immigration -specifically students and low skilled workers

5. Assign a Pike River Minister to look at re-entry into the mine

6. Increase minimum wage from $15.75 to $16.50 from the start of 2018. (the Greens want $18 an hour and NZ First $20 an hour.)

Last year, MBIE estimated an increase from $15.25 to $16.50 would restrict job growth by about 7000 jobs and cost the wider economy $257 million but would give a pay rise to more than 200,000 workers.

7. Split up the Ministry of Primary Industries to re-create a Ministry of Forestry.

8. Reform the welfare system

9. Implement environmental measures

10. Hold a referendum on legalising cannabis for recreational use. (Green Party policy)

11. Reform the Reserve Bank Act (NZ First policy)

12. Implement a ban on Foreigners buying houses

13. Come up with an alternative model to the original Water tax on farmers.

14. Draw up terms of reference for Labour’s tax working group.

14. Monitor progress toward carbon neutrality by 2050

15. Keep the Trade Unions happy.

One major issue the Labour-New Zealand First coalition will need to confront is how it plans to meet some of its obligations on industrial relations. Trade unions are normally particularly hard on Labour-led governments. Not only do the unions financially and physically support Labour through their membership, there is also a feeling a left-leaning government needs to reverse industrial measures put in by previous National-led administrations.

16. Discuss targets for workers such as Industry Standard Agreements, or Pay Equity Agreements, which would provide minimum conditions across certain industries.

17. Discuss changes that the CTU want made to improve collective bargaining.

18. Discuss with the New Zealand Nurses Organisation their expectation that the 2017 health budget be reversed and an extra $2billion be put into the health sector.

19. Provide clarity on the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

20. Last but by no means least: Eliminate Child Poverty!

