First he lies, then he lies some more and then he crashes the dollar

Grant, you’re no longer in opposition. You are no longer in an election period. And you are now the Minister of Finance. (God help us all).

Please learn to ST*U!

You haven’t got the idea that you’re in government yet. Tweets all over the place. Statements which are blatant lies. And then talk that scares the economy.

Everything you say will be scrutinised in detail. From here on in, learn to sound calm. Everything is under control. Things are going well.

Now repeat.