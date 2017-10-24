First slut shaming, now cross-dressing, meet Clarke Gayford

Clarke Gayford is turning out to be a bit of an embarrassment.

First it was revealed that he’s a big fan of slut shaming, even making money out of it for a TV show.

Now that same show, it turns, out has him cross dressing…and there was the left-wing thinking John Key mincing on a catwalk was embarrassing.

Fetching!

And apparently he has some sort of tattoo crawling out of his butt?

We may even have identified the problem with Jacinda’s wardrobe malfunction…it could have been a teddy bear like Clarke used to cover his…ahem…manhood: