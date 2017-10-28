ONLY four more days before the one month FREE trial subscription offer ends.

New subscriptions have been popping up every day since we offered the one-month FREE trial subscription.

There are only four more days left so don’t pull this face when you find that you missed out because you left it too late to subscribe.

Here at Whaleoil HQ we are in tail chewing suspense wondering how many new subscriptions we will get in the next four days.

Currently, we are 8 new subscriptions away from my target for the month of October.

You know what you have to do.

If I don’t achieve my target ze humiliation vill be unbearable!

**If you have any difficulties subscribing e-mail me [email protected]

NOTE: If the system tells you that your e-mail or username is already registered it will be because you have either a pending ( incomplete) or a cancelled subscription already in the system. If you contact me I can fix the problem quickly by wiping your old details.