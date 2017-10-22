The four Green politicians with government roles

The Green Party has announced which four of their politicians will get roles in the new government. As I read the news article a few images jumped into my mind. They say a picture is worth a thousand words so here is the information in pictorial form.

The Green Party has announced the four people who will get government roles in the new administration.

Leader James Shaw ( role currently unknown)

2. Transport spokesperson Julie-Anne Genter.

3. Environment spokesperson Eugenie Sage.

4. Social development spokesperson Jan Logie.

Three will be ministers outside cabinet and one will be a parliamentary under-secretary. Mr Shaw said portfolio responsibilities would be announced later, but that the MPs would have responsibility in areas the party has campaigned on.

-RadioNZ