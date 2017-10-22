The four Green politicians with government roles

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
by SB on October 22, 2017 at 12:30pm

The Green Party has announced which four of their politicians will get roles in the new government. As I read the news article a few images jumped into my mind. They say a picture is worth a thousand words so here is the information in pictorial form.

The Green Party has announced the four people who will get government roles in the new administration.

  1. Leader James Shaw ( role currently unknown)

 

2. Transport spokesperson Julie-Anne Genter.

3. Environment spokesperson Eugenie Sage.

4. Social development spokesperson Jan Logie.

Three will be ministers outside cabinet and one will be a parliamentary under-secretary.

Mr Shaw said portfolio responsibilities would be announced later, but that the MPs would have responsibility in areas the party has campaigned on.

-RadioNZ

 

