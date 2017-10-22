The four Green politicians with government roles

The Green Party has announced which four of their politicians will get roles in the new government. As I read the news article a few images jumped into my mind. They say a picture is worth a thousand words so here is the information in pictorial form.
The Green Party has announced the four people who will get government roles in the new administration.
- Leader James Shaw ( role currently unknown)
2. Transport spokesperson Julie-Anne Genter.
3. Environment spokesperson Eugenie Sage.
4. Social development spokesperson Jan Logie.
Three will be ministers outside cabinet and one will be a parliamentary under-secretary.
Mr Shaw said portfolio responsibilities would be announced later, but that the MPs would have responsibility in areas the party has campaigned on.
-RadioNZ
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.