Politics, politicians and online political platforms

I am fortunate as a writer to have access to a powerful political platform. Whaleoil has been around for twelve years now and it is indisputably the largest and most popular blog in New Zealand. Guest posters are given access to a huge audience.

Whaleoil has a politically “diverse” conservative and libertarian audience that includes readers who voted this election for National, Act and NZ First. Whaleoil provided commentary and opinion on all three political parties and their policies as well as on Labour and the Greens.

The only political party that was given access to Whaleoil’s platform for guest posts was the Act Party. The only political party to purchase advertising on Whaleoil was the Act party. The only people that took the time to interact with our readers constructively in the comments were people from the Act party and sadly…

The only people to insult our editor, our staff and some of our readers were people from the Act party.

To be fair I think that David thought he was insulting Cam’s post not Petes when he wrote that comment as he had incorrectly assumed that the opinion piece was written by him.

I think it is fair to say that I and Pete and others desperately wanted the Act party to succeed so that the National party would have a strong support partner to take them back to the centre-right. Even Cam has made it clear that he is naturally an Act voter as they have the most policies that he agrees with. He explained why they wouldn’t get his vote and he told them what they needed to do to get it.

When Pete and I provided constructive criticism on Whaleoil it was because we (as ordinary voters) wanted Act to succeed. Cam, on the other hand, had made the judgement based on his many years of political experience that Act hadn’t done what it needed to do to succeed so he had dismissed their chances this election and his articles reflected that judgement.

Criticism and commentary are par for the course on Whaleoil. Our editor has always shared his political opinions with his readers and they have always been able to agree or disagree with him as long as they comment within the moderation rules. Pete has shared his political views and so have I. As our readership are not all linked to the same political party that makes the blog more relevant not less.

I am puzzled as to why two members of the Act party have used the Whaleoil platform to promote their party but resent the editor using it to promote, praise, support or criticise whichever party he chooses to each election. Whaleoil has conservative and libertarian readers which means that they are not all going to vote for the same party.

Whaleoil gave Act a platform to promote their party. They need to stop blaming others and look in the mirror. They need to start listening to those who wanted to vote Act but didn’t and those of us who did vote Act and now wish we hadn’t.