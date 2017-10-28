The Gender paygap is real

It turns out that the gender pay gap is real but not in the way that Paula Bennett would have us believe.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden earns more money for doing the same job as her male counterpart Justin Trudeau and only $107,000 less than president Trump. The gender pay gap seems very unfair as Ardern only has to manage a very small country, not a massive one made up of 50 States and one federal district (Washington, DC) like Trump.

Jacinda Ardern’s wages as prime minister are nearly as impressive as her meteoric rise to the top.

Note how the huge salary is described in a positive way as ” impressive” in the article. Eye-watering taxpayer-paid salaries are “impressive” when women get paid them.

She’s set to earn just over $470,000 per year. That’s a big jump compared to what the Hamilton-born 37-year-old earned as an MP in 2016 – about $160,000 per year. […] United States President Donald Trump earns slightly more than Ardern, raking in US$400,000 (NZ$577,000) per year as commander in chief. […]

But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wages are considerably less than his Kiwi counterpart – reportedly earning CAN$345,400 (NZ$392,212). But don’t feel too sorry for him. The son of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau reportedly has a net worth of CAN$10 million (NZ$11.3 million).

If it was the other way around the journalists would be complaining about a gender pay gap and saying that regardless of personal wealth a female Prime Minister in New Zealand should be paid the same as male Prime Minister in Canada.

Across the ditch, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is reportedly paid AU$527,854 (NZ$589,903) […]

The Australian PM is paid more than President Trump? Imagine that. Someone needs to start complaining about the Okker/Yankee pay gap.

– Stuff