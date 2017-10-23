Our glorious leader is talking about a new way to measure child poverty

It must be hard to measure child poverty in New Zealand. In the Socialist paradise of Venezuela, it is easy as you can measure it by asking if the family has been forced to give their children away in order to ensure that they are fed.

Due to the success of capitalism, New Zealand has always been able to provide welfare payments to families for them to spend on their children’s food, clothing and shelter so how should first world poverty be measured?

Perhaps our glorious leader should measure the girth of the children she suspects are living in poverty? Afterall if they are underfed their tummies will tell the tale.

Perhaps she should focus on their skin colour?