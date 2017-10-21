I got an e-mail from Mr Nobody yesterday

As I was walking up the stair

I met a man who wasn’t there.

He wasn’t there again today.

I wish, I wish he’d stay away.

Hi Juana, Well we’ve arrived, a new government has been announced – congratulations to our new Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The next relevant event will be what policy has been agreed on. At The Opportunities Party (TOP) all that matters is policy so the outcome of the election is still for us, to be discovered.

The party is dead. All that remains is for someone to give it a proper burial. It was an expensive exercise that has given Mr Nobody access to a few thousand voters personal e-mail addresses and nothing more. What an ego to continue to e-mail people in order to share his personal musings.

It’s incredible when you think of it, all that was required was for TOP to have picked up another 3% of the vote and NZ First to have got 3% less and it would have been us announcing the government and a suite of best practice, progressive policies. That’s not bad for 9 months effort from the folks of TOP. Everyone should appreciate this reality, we were not that far away.

Whatever helps you justify spending all that money Mr Nobody. Have a chat to Mr X and Dotcon. Perhaps you can all commiserate together over what might have been.

Anyway that’s history now, and all that matters is the policy package that Labour and NZ First have agreed upon.[…]

I agree TOP is history.

For the next couple of years expect TOP to be putting the most significant of the new government’s policy under the microscope, awarding bouquets where appropriate and highlighting weaknesses as they arise.

Hmmm sounds like Mr Nobody wants to do the job of New Zealand’s largest, most popular and most influential political blog.