Greg Sayers calls out Goff and the Council

Greg Sayers is making a name for himself with plain speaking about Phil Goff’s dud council:
A wage blowout at Auckland Council has Rodney councillor Greg Sayers warning ratepayers they should be concerned.
For another consecutive year since Auckland Council came into being in 2010, the council’s staff numbers are up, as is the wage bill – from $615 million in 2011 to $853m this year.
This time around the bill has blown out by $42m.
Sayers said the council was “out of control” when it came to delivering its wage budget, and there was no accountability from the council.
“This $42m overspend has completely wiped out the $37.5 million council gained through the recent 2.5 per cent rates increase. That’s a disgrace.
“It means council no longer has the extra money it planned to have to deliver more for Aucklanders.”
Sayers said the “sustained and reckless” waste of ratepayer’s money had failed to be reined in by Mayor Phil Goff, and the trend meant ratepayers couldn’t take comfort the budget wouldn’t be blown again next year.
The previous three years saw the wage budget exceeded by $32m, $63m and $50m, he said.
Phil Goff is just a yes man. Yet another muppet who though that because he was formerly a minister he could control a council.
In June, Sayers tried to have a cap placed on wages during the Annual Budget process, but was out-voted after council chief executive Stephen Town advised councillors he was unable to achieve such a budget without cutting front line services.
Sayers argued removing duplicated services, trimming bloated departments, and stopping wastage and overspending, the council would actually be able to increase front line services.
Sayers called for the mayor and councillors to hold council management to account instead of voting against it.
“Until the tail stops wagging the dog and the mayor holds management to account, then ratepayers will continue to distrust council’s ability to make good decisions,” he said.
Greg Sayers is proving to be a good councillor, it is just a shame that others are more interested in cozying up to Phil Goff than being decent councillors.
-Fairfax
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.