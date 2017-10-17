Greg Sayers calls out Goff and the Council

Greg Sayers is making a name for himself with plain speaking about Phil Goff’s dud council:

A wage blowout at Auckland Council has Rodney councillor Greg Sayers warning ratepayers they should be concerned.

For another consecutive year since Auckland Council came into being in 2010, the council’s staff numbers are up, as is the wage bill – from $615 million in 2011 to $853m this year.

This time around the bill has blown out by $42m.

Sayers said the council was “out of control” when it came to delivering its wage budget, and there was no accountability from the council.

“This $42m overspend has completely wiped out the $37.5 million council gained through the recent 2.5 per cent rates increase. That’s a disgrace.

“It means council no longer has the extra money it planned to have to deliver more for Aucklanders.”

Sayers said the “sustained and reckless” waste of ratepayer’s money had failed to be reined in by Mayor Phil Goff, and the trend meant ratepayers couldn’t take comfort the budget wouldn’t be blown again next year.

The previous three years saw the wage budget exceeded by $32m, $63m and $50m, he said.