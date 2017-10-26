Grim warning for our planet from another major climate report – or was it?

Guest Post

New Zealand’s Environmental Reporting Series: Our atmosphere and climate 2017

Report by Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ prepared by Secretary for the Environment and Government Statistician

Comment by Robin Grieve, Chairman of Pastural Farming Climate Research Inc

This is the way they report on extreme rainfall, which is of course supposed to increase with global warming.

But when you read further into the report you find that the data was collected from thirty sites around New Zealand. Napier and Timaru were the only two sites out of the thirty to record an increase. Four sites actually recorded a decrease in extreme rainfall events (despite global warming?), and the remaining sites showed no change at all.

Faced with no trend at most sites, a decrease in extreme rainfall at four sites and only two sites showing an increase, the headline is not representative of the data and the overall picture the data shows which is that global warming does not appear to be causing increases in extreme weather.

If the data can’t scare you the headline will have to do!

Global warmiers are always looking for validation. They observe the data from thirty sites, only two validate the theory but that is enough for them. They don’t realise that if two sites out of thirty are a validation of the theory that global warming is catastrophic, then twenty-eight sites out of thirty are a stronger validation of the theory that global warming is not catastrophic.

The data in the report also shows that despite one degree of warming since 1909 there has been a decrease in extreme wind events.

So no increase in extreme rainfall and extreme wind which only leaves drought to worry about. Soil moisture between 1972 and 2016 did not change at 22 of the 30 sites. It decreased at only 7 of 30 sites and increased at 1 site. No trend was reported.

Sunshine hours were up which is good, growing degree days were also up which is good for food production.

Another grim headline and report on the news for a report which when you read the detail is fairly benign and is one more report which shows the dire predictions of the catastrophic effects of global warming are not coming about.

-Robin Grieve, Pastural Farming Climate Research Inc