Guest Cartoon: Being Frank





Guest Cartoonist: Wormwood is a renowned yet mysterious artist. After serving his time-fighting in the Middle East, he’s committed to making comics, comics so dark they have a 36% chance of getting aborted. Perhaps you’ve met him once on a dimly lit train to Budapest, or in a musty opium den in Shanghai. They’re out to get him, but he’s on the run and always a step ahead. A bit of a drinker. You will find his work at martianmagazine.com