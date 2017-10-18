A hand up or a home for life ?

A letter from the bailiff has Auckland beneficiary Niki Rauti fearing her year-long battle to remain in social housing has come to an end. The 62-year-old has lived in a weatherboard house in Glen Innes for 32 years. […]

Did I just read that right, 32 years in a state house? State houses are meant to be a hand up, a temporary solution for people in times of need. Not a home for life.

[…] Rauti had rejected several offers of alternative housing, opting to make a stand for older state homes, which are relatively spacious, and what she saw as tenants’ life-long right to live in them. Her supporters organised numerous demonstrations and marched with her down Symonds St on September 21, the date of her High Court hearing. […]

I have no sympathy for this woman. There is no lifelong right to live in someone else’s house, no matter who the owner is. And her 32 years in this house is denying others who need it more.

[…] The company had a house available for Rauti about 500 metres away from her Taniwha St home, Porteous said. […]

So she has been offered other alternatives, even one just 500 metres from where she is now, and rejected all of them because she thinks she can bully the state.

What her supporters really should be doing is helping her to pack, and prepare her for moving on.

-Stuff

This post was written by Intern Staff