Hand in ya man card

A gardener got so fed up with his wife’s nagging he ran away from home and lived in the woods for ten years.

Malcolm Applegate, 62, was married to his wife for three years before upping sticks after the relationship reached breaking point.

He then made his way from Birmingham, where they lived, to London – making half the three-week journey on foot after his bike was stolen, the MailOnline reported.

Malcolm said: “I was married to her for three years, but unfortunately it got too much.

“First of all I met her in Eastbourne and I married her in Birmingham.

“For three years it was alright, we got on with one another and the gardening got too much for her.

“She said, ‘Why don’t we have more time together?’ I said, ‘How can I? I have been recommended to people’.

“I just upped and left, I got fed up with her because we used to get so many arguments.

‘It took me three weeks to get back to London.

“I didn’t lock my bike up in Oxford and someone helped themselves to it, so I had to walk back from Oxford.”

He secretly left his family home when increased working hours angered his wife, but the gardener has now told how he emerged from hiding.

After leaving, Malcolm camped in “thick woodland” near Kingston, south west London, while working on gardens at a community centre for the elderly.

He said: “There were three of us camping.

“They were just camping around with me because at the time I was working in the centre and we used to go there for a wash and a shower.

“No one knew we were there. It’s not well known – nobody would go in there.”