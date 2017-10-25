Headline of the Day – “Kiwis now led by a Commie”

The Australian newspaper wins headline of the day.

The article then outlines her commie credentials:

New Zealand’s new prime minister-designate’s take on capitalism. Jacinda Ardern on New Zealand’s Channel Three, Saturday:

When you have a market economy, it all comes down to whether or not you acknowledge where the market has failed and where intervention is required. Has it failed our people in recent times? Yes.

Ardern is not heeding this newspaper’s sage advice. The Australian’s editorial, Friday:

Ms Ardern has promised intervention in the housing market. Mr (Winston) Peters will demand a clampdown on migration. But they would be foolish to overturn the direction of recent years.

We can hardly be surprised since Ardern is the former head of the International Union of Socialist Youth … Ardern at the IUSY festival in Hungary, July 21. 2009:

We are losing … I don’t just mean against the neoliberal agenda we are all fighting.

Neoliberalism has been pretty good for Kiwis when you think about it. The Australian’s editorial, Friday:

Unemployment is under 5 per cent and the IMF projects New Zealand is heading for a surplus of 2.8 per cent of GDP in 2022, which would outdo all other 25 advanced countries except oil-rich Norway.

Comrade Ardern continues at the Hungary Socialist Youth Conference:

With everyone discussing the economic crisis, we called it what it was: A neoliberal crisis.

John Key was talking about the economic crisis when he ran against the failing Labor-NZ First government. The then-opposition leader in Auckland, October 13, 2008:

Labour doesn’t have what it takes to get us through this one. They have ignored the evolving economic crisis and they have done so at your peril.

And Key did a bang-up job cleaning up NZ Labour’s economic mess. The Australian, December 5 last year:

New Zealand’s business leaders have praised retiring Prime Minister John Key for restoring pride in his people and for standing for a decade at the forefront of world leaders for his economic and ­social reforms.

Ardern has a slightly different worldview … The Socialist Youth Festival in Hungary, July 21, 2009:

I want to invite the leaders of our delegations on to the stage to join us in The Internationale.

The Australian’s Chris Kenny sums up Ardern’s new regime on Twitter, yesterday:

Political leaders who didn’t know the world before the (Berlin) wall came down. And haven’t been educated about it. A worry.

New Zealand has enough to worry about other than socialism at the moment. The Australian online, Saturday night:

Australia has hung on to defeat New Zealand 23-18 in an epic if untidy Test match at Suncorp Stadium tonight.

And some Kiwis think Ardern may be to blame … NZ Herald, yesterday:

They (the All Blacks) have never won a World Cup while we have had a female politician on the top floor of the Beehive. The ABs have bombed out of World Cups while Dame Jenny Shipley and Helen Clark have been PM.

Sexist hogwash. Though Ardern’s newly introduced national anthem may have put the All Blacks off the game … Eugène Pottier, June 1871:

This is the final struggle / Let us group together, and tomorrow / The Internationale / Will be the human race.