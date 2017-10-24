I’m not so sure a silly play over the Kermadecs with members bills is the way to go

Some commentators are getting sticky knickers over the embarrassment of the new coalition over the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary. David Farrar is one of them, conjuring all sorts of playful schemes to put members bills in the ballot.

One of the National Party’s moves in Opposition could be to lodge a members’ bill for the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary – which, if drawn, could see it pass into law if the Green Party also backed it or even abstained.

The Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary has been one of the issues in negotiations between Labour, NZ First and the Greens after National put it on ice to try to resolve objections and a legal challenge by Te Ohu Kaimoana, the Maori Fisheries Commission.

National now has a chance to drive a wedge in the Opposition and if NZ First stymies progress on the sanctuary, there is already talk within National about putting in a members’ bill which, if drawn, could result in the sanctuary passing into law without Labour if the Greens support it.

While concerned about the lack of consultation with Maori over the proposal, the Green Party had said it believed the environmental values in the sanctuary outweighed any fishing interests.

Green leader James Shaw said supporting a members’ bill on it in the next term would depend on the nature of the bill, and was “too hypothetical to answer”. “We might have solved it by then anyway.”

Because National has 56 MPs, it can use the members’ bill process to get laws passed with support from either NZ First or the Green Party. That means it could mount members bills on issues that either of those parties approve of embarrass Labour or force it to veto a bill. It can also pass bills on its own if NZ First abstains – or with Act’s David Seymour if the Green Party abstains.

Under the former National Government, Labour could only do the same if it could get both United Future and the Maori Party on board as well as the Greens and NZ First. That happened on only a couple of occasions, such as Labour’s members’ bill to extend paid parental leave to 26 weeks.

The Kermadecs sanctuary is understood to be mentioned in the Green Party’s agreement with Labour, which will be released along with NZ First’s on Tuesday.