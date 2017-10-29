Instead of demanding petrol taxes and targeted rates why doesn’t Phil Goff take an axe to his bloated council?

Phil Goff bloviates about needing more money, higher rates, special rates and now petrol taxes to pay his council’s bills.

Instead of taking real action he seems to just resort to the time honoured socialist way of thinking and wanting more taxes.

He should instead be taking a bloody big axe to his bloated council…

Auckland ratepayers are picking up a $45.6 million tab to run communication departments, employing 234 staff, at Auckland Council and five council-controlled organisations, according to a leaked review. A “confidential draft” of the review, obtained by the Weekend Herald, has uncovered a huge blowout in communication salary costs at four council bodies. Between 2013 and 2017, salary costs soared by 75 per cent at Auckland Council, 87 per cent at Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (Ateed) and 56 per cent at Auckland Transport. Salary costs rose by 104.5 per cent at Panuku Development Auckland, which was formed in September 2015 from the merger of Waterfront Auckland and Auckland Council Property Ltd. By comparison, salary costs at one of the biggest CCOs, Watercare, rose by a modest 8.5 per cent over four years. Watercare has a small FTE team of 8.5 communications staff. The actual dollar figures of the communications salary totals, including the rises, at the council-controlled organisations are not included in the report, or available at this time. The Communications & Engagement review includes media and communications, marketing, research and consultation staff.

With all that spin he is paying for it’s a wonder he isn’t promoting the installation of wind turbines on council floors to harness the power.

I’m reliably told that this issue is bigger than Orsman has reported and is likely to blow up significantly, in Phil Goff’s face.

-Bernard Orsman, NZ Herald