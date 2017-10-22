Jacinda Ardern says Capitalism has failed

It was a bold and wildly inaccurate statement to make but she made it nevertheless.

Incoming prime minister Jacinda Ardern says capitalism has been a “blatant failure” in New Zealand when measured by child poverty. When asked if capitalism had failed low-income New Zealanders, the Labour leader said: “If you have hundreds of thousands of children living in homes without enough to survive, that’s a blatant failure. What else could you describe it as?” Ardern was speaking on TV3 show The Nation.

Below is a list of all the countries where Socialism has succeeded in providing a better standard of living for children in poverty than New Zealand.

Now that we have got that out of the way let’s consider her statement that “you have hundreds of thousands of children living in homes without enough to survive”

If our Prime Minister’s statement was true then our funeral homes would be full of the bodies of hundreds of thousands of kiwi children who starved or who froze to death. We all know that Ardern’s words are gross hyperbole. Poor children in New Zealand are neglected children.

The government provides enough money to feed, cloth, educate and house them adequately. The problem we have in New Zealand is a poverty of parenting. Parents do not have the skills to budget, to care for their children properly or to work. Many are third generation beneficiaries and have no role models to teach them how to improve their lives. They spend money meant for the care of their children on themselves. Some see children as a way to increase the amount of money they get from the government.

Capitalism ensures that there is money to pay for these children but it is the socialist welfare system that has created this sad cycle of dependence and neglect.

Capitalism didn’t cause the problem, Socialism did. The “blatant failure” is theirs.