What is Jacinda Ardern’s position on slut shaming?

by Cameron Slater on October 23, 2017 at 8:00am

You might wonder why I ask?  

Well, because her partner Clarke Gayford thinks it is funny, launching his career with a TV show about slut shaming.

He states that the “rule of thumb is that if [they] laugh at it, then everyone else will find it funny”.

And that “it is personally satisfying chasing someone with cameras”.

Well I wonder how Mr Snowflake will cope now he is going to be the target for cameras.

 

