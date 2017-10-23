What is Jacinda Ardern’s position on slut shaming?
You might wonder why I ask?
Well, because her partner Clarke Gayford thinks it is funny, launching his career with a TV show about slut shaming.
He states that the “rule of thumb is that if [they] laugh at it, then everyone else will find it funny”.
And that “it is personally satisfying chasing someone with cameras”.
Well I wonder how Mr Snowflake will cope now he is going to be the target for cameras.
