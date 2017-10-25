Jacinda’s really done well so far, but the real test is yet to come

Karl du Fresne muses some more
Jacinda Ardern hasn’t put a foot wrong so far. Her relaxed and assured performance, for such a relatively inexperienced leader, has been remarkable.
Shaw, too, is a personable and seemingly capable politician who did well to haul the Greens out of the deep hole that Metiria Turei dug for them.
But the real test is yet to come.
A prime minister with no experience in government will have to manage a large number of similarly inexperienced ministers, while also managing potentially very awkward relationships between two smaller coalition partners with very different agendas. It’s going to be interesting.
One final thought. It’s been a cruel outcome for Bill English, but he hasn’t shown a trace of bitterness.
For her part, Ardern made a point of generously paying tribute to English in her opening remarks on the night she became prime minister-elect.
Whatever else may be wrong with our politics, we should be proud that the two leaders behaved with such civility after the white-hot tension, drama and uncertainty of the election.
Perhaps it’s because we’re a small, intimate country and we need to get along with each other. Your political opponent might have kids at the same school as yours, or end up sitting next to you on the plane, or bump into you at the meat counter in the supermarket.
Whatever the explanation, perhaps other countries should send their politicians here to see how it can be done.
#notmycolumnist
Just kidding.
