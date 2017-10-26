I just received an email from the Leader of the Opposition

Here I was, putting the last post to bed before putting my feet up, and what would zap into my inbox? An email from Bill no less.

Cameron, Having earned the support of 44.4 per cent of voters, and becoming the largest Party in the Parliament by a considerable margin, it is of course disappointing for our team and our supporters for National not to be in Government.

Just a little.

However, it is also important that we accept the election result which is entirely legitimate under MMP. The job now is to pick ourselves up and begin the fight again for the values we all believe in.

It would have been nicer if you had fought for the values we all believe in by getting a National/NZ First government off the ground.

I’m incredibly proud of the campaign we ran, and thankful to the many thousands of members, supporters, and volunteers whose passion and commitment made all the difference.

Imagine how they must feel. They did the impossible. They essentially delivered National a historic fourth term under MMP. All you had to do was negotiate with Winston.

I will be staying on as Leader of the National Party, and our National team is motivated to earn the trust of even more New Zealanders in the weeks and months ahead.

A loss is a loss Bill. You don’t congratulate yourself on how you ran the best ever campaign to become the opposition. In the end, what you did failed. What you are doing now is very similar to what Labour did when they lost in 2008. They thought it an aberration and all they had to do was wait three years.

Our 56 MPs will be the largest opposition team in our Parliament’s history, and we will hold this new Government to account for every decision it makes.

And every decision you have no power to stop. Granted, I do expect National to be a more effective opposition than Labour were. But that’s just saying I expect you to shout at the ref louder from the stands. You’re not actually in the game now.

There is too much at stake now to let a Labour-Greens-NZ First coalition risk everyone’s future and take us backwards.

You think?

Could you not have used that as pivoting point when you realised your original way of “negotiating” with Winston wasn’t making any headway?

Some of the behaviour of the incoming Government is already worrying. In just their first few days, they have: talked down the economy which , if sustained, can only harm business confidence, scare away investment and lose jobs for hard-working New Zealanders.

Granted, that was shocking. “Hi, we’re you’re new government, and just before we start, let me tell you, things are going to get really bad”.

confirmed they will scrap National’s tax changes which would have meant low and middle-income Kiwis keep more of what they earn, and lift 50,000 children out of poverty.

tax changes which would have meant low and middle-income Kiwis keep more of what they earn, and lift 50,000 children out of poverty. proposed to load significant new costs on New Zealand’s small businesses.

flip-flopped on the world’s largest marine sanctuary around the Kermadecs. And this is only the start! Cameron, I need your help to stand up to the backward-looking agenda of Labour, NZ First and the Greens. So please get involved now and make a difference.

Oh Bill, you know I’m involved.

Our vision is for a strong, confident and open country that backs hard working Kiwis to succeed. 1.1 million people put their trust in National at the election, and we will keep fighting for you and your family.

I just wish you remembered to fight for 1.1 million people when you were sitting in that room not listening what was being said at the other side of the table.

It all came to tears. And 1.1 million people, a lot of volunteers, the lower party hierarchy’s work came to absolutely nothing.

Cheers, Bill

Cheers Bill. Nice of you to stay in touch.

Call me sometime, if you have the guts.