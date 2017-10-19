Just run the quackers over

People are stupid, like this fool who avoided running over next year’s duck season targets and ran his Jeep into a lake.

A man whose Jeep ended up in the Otago Harbour this morning says the accident happened because he swerved to avoid ducklings.

Iain Sweetman said he braked hard while travelling around a blind corner on Portobello Rd so he would not hit the birds.

The rear of the Jeep locked and the vehicle spun out and rolled over a bank into the water, Sweetman said.

The vehicle ended up on its side partly submerged in the harbour.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to an incident about 9.10am.

Sweetman, who got out of the vehicle on his own, was assessed by St John ambulance staff at the scene.