Labour does not think Free To Air All Blacks will help their voters

Labour has ruled no-deal on the possibility of free-to-air All Blacks’ tests, or other major national sporting events.

NZ First leader Winston Peters earlier in the year said a law-change to provide free-to-air rugby would be the price of NZ First’s support in forming a government, though it’s one National is believed to have also refused to bend on.

Labour has moved to scotch any anticipation the policy might be written into the final agreement, following comments from NZ First sports and recreation spokesperson Clayton Mitchell that it was “still on the table”.

A spokesman for Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern has confirmed it was not in the agreement.

NZ First hierarchy had spoken to Mitchell about the interview he gave to Newstalk ZB’s Tony Veitch. However, most of the on-air discussion actually centred on a private member’s bill Mitchell had drawn in the last Parliamentary term.

Both National and Labour voted against his Broadcasting Amendment Bill which would have ensured international rugby, league, netball and Olympic games can be watched by all New Zealanders.

Mitchell said in the interview on Saturday it was discussed in coalition talks, and the prospect of Kiwis getting free-to-air access to significant sporting games was still on the table.

A spokeswoman for NZ First said the party would be making no further comment on policies until the coalition agreement had been released. That was expected to be Tuesday.