How Labour’s lineup is coming together

Ardern has signalled her interest in continuing the traditional role of the prime minister, overseeing intelligence and security, and she has a strong interest in the children’s portfolio and arts – although on the campaign trail she mooted the need for associates in some of those areas to lighten the load.

Grant Robertson as finance minister is a given and David Parker is likely to retain attorney general, as one of the few lawyers in the Labour line-up.

Nanaia Mahuta is in line for Maori development, relieving deputy leader Kelvin Davis who is likely to be given corrections but pick up other portfolios, perhaps tourism.

But many of the roles are still up in the air, pending decisions on Green and NZ First’s portfolios -including whether Winston Peters will be confirmed as deputy prime minister and/or accepts the foreign affairs job. NZ First is also set to take on the heavy lifting in the economic and regional development areas as well as transport and infrastructure.

The Greens would seem to have the inside running on climate change and conservation, as well as at least one important social policy portfolio.

Chris Hipkins is the logical leader of the house, and has made the education role his own so will likely keep it. But NZ First’s Tracey Martin would make a logical associate alongside her main responsibilities.

David Clark is the incumbent in the health area and there are no clear signs of him losing that.

But it seems there is no room for new talent, such as New Lynn MP and tax expert Deborah Russell, as Ardern continues John Key’s approach of not promoting tyro MPs.

The 16 Labour Cabinet ministers are; Jacinda Ardern, David Clark, Clare Curran, Kelvin Davis, Chris Hipkins, Iain Lees-Galloway, Andrew Little, Nanaia Mahuta, Stuart Nash, Damien O’Connor, David Parker, Grant Robertson, Jenny Salesa, Carmel Sepuloni, Phil Twyford and Megan Woods.