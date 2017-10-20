If last night was day one of the government – then we are all in trouble

Mike Hosking continues

If that’s not Stockholm syndrome I don’t know what is.

Winston Peters opens with a dissertation on how the world is coming to an end, and it won’t be the new government’s fault . Then he picks Labour, who didn’t know, and in the line of the night Jacinda Ardern tells us, when she finally turns up, how she enjoyed the theatre of watching along with the rest of us who had won!

He didn’t look happy. Time will show he was outmaneuvered in his own party.

Then the Greens had to actually sign the thing off. It looked a mess: no policy, no portfolios, no detail.

So from what we know, who wins? Well at four Cabinet posts and an under secretary, depending on what the portfolios are, that’s a good result for NZ First. …

But three very different parties, with a lack of experience in a lot of areas, Jacinda Ardern takes a very big risk if she wants to forge a career as one of this country’s more successful leaders.

Many would argue three years in opposition might have served her better than the three years of what a lot of good money would suggest is going to be a tumultuous ride.

And in that vein, you could well argue the Nats aren’t really losers.