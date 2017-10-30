How the left-wing blogs can beat Whaleoil (spoiler: they won’t)

One of my favourite little sh**t stirrers Milo Yiannopoulos once explained in great detail how his detractors could beat him. He wrote an entire article dedicated to the topic. He wrote it secure in the knowledge that they would never listen to him and would continue doing what they had always done.

His amusing article contained the following tips:

Don’t act like a rabid animal Do your homework Stump me in the Q&A, not during my speech Whichever side resorts to violence, intimidation or aggression, loses Your University’s reputation is in your hands.

My tips for the left-wing blogs are as follows:

Clean up your comments sections Don’t be so serious, negative and angry all the time. It is okay to entertain and to be funny too. Be prepared to criticise your own side when they do something wrong. Move from an advertising and donations model to a subscriptions model and provide extra services like ad-free in exchange for your readers’ financial support. Treat the blog as a job, not a hobby and work your butt off providing LOTS of content every single day.

Of course, the real secret of Whaleoil’s success is our wonderful readers. Yes, I am looking at you.

Your intelligent and interesting comments are a big drawcard to the blog as are your jokes and friendliness. Our Whaleoil community is a large and a strong one and new readers feel safe commenting knowing that they will be treated with respect. A big THANK YOU to all of you for reading Whaleoil and for subscribing. We couldn’t do what we do without you.