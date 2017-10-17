The Left-wing playbook for taking down an influential political player

It seems to me there are three nuclear level plays used by the Left when attempting to shut down influential new media like Breitbart and Whaleoil and a “dangerous” individual like Milo Yiannopoulos and Cameron Slater.
The first play is to go after new media’s advertisers.
Celebrities and Twitter users have taken to the social network to call on online retail giant Amazon to pull its advertisements from right-wing Breitbart News.
On Monday, an activist group campaigning against Breitbart said it has pressured nearly 2,600 companies to withdraw their advertisements. The company confirmed the boycott.
-washingtonexaminer.com
Here is the up to date list of companies currently supporting Whaleoil that any ethical NZer needs to boycott.
If we want a better media, don’t support those companies currently funding a far right hate speech merchant.
1. BNZ
2. University of Auckland
3. Symbio Yoghurt – Fonterra
4. Metropersonnal.com.au – (Dating agency)
5. Canon
6. Auckland Memorial Park – (Funeral directors)
7. Abbey Employment Law Specialists
8. Brian Edwards Media (I know, we were all horrified as well – Brian, what are you doing mate?)
9. Anton Heyns
10. Trend Antivirus
11. Capital Hill accounting
12. Get Glasses.co.nz
13. Power Farming Deutz Fahr
14. Life Cell Cream.com – South Beach Skincare
15. GreatSites.co.nz
16. Vistaprint
17. Justgreatwalksnewzealand.co.nz
18. Fit dating b2.co.nz
19. Magnum trailers.co.nz – mobile food trailers
20. Fairdinkum Sheds
21. Hi-Tech Enviro Solutions – Dairy Effluent Specialist
22. Gaze Architects
23. Discover Me – Made in New Zealand
24. Homestay.com
25. Truecommercial.co.nz – NZ Herald / APN publication
26. Visa credit card
27. Godfreys vacuum cleaners
28. Barefoot & Thompson
29. Transitions Adaptive Lenses
30. Glowsticksltd.co.nz
31. Mate1.com – dating website
32. Chnlove.asia
33. Chinese-Lady.com
34. Thaimatches.com
35. Fitness-singles.com
36. Christmas at the Races
37. Polident toothpaste – Glaxo Smith Klein / GSK
38. Crown Relocations
39. Worldvitalrecords.com
40. Promap.com
41. NZsale.co.nz
42. Valuedopinions.co.nz
43. Z Card
44. Financeassist.co.nz
45. Zoffoli school stationary
46, Bachcare
These organisations will be contacted today, informed they are on the boycott list and if they agree to stop supporting a far right hate speech merchant, then they will be removed.
-TDB
The second play is to steal private communications from the influential individual in the organisation and use them in a book or a series of news articles to try to discredit them.
This month, BuzzFeed News published a truly astonishing exposé […] An unnamed entity sent BuzzFeed a cache of emails from the former Breitbart editor […] Milo Yiannopoulos — Steve Bannon’s protégé — revealing that Yiannopoulos has been working intimately with white nationalist leaders […]
-nytimes.com
Early in 2014 Nicky Hager was [given] a large number of email and online conversations [that had been hacked] from Cameron Slater’s Whale Oil blog.
Many of these were between Slater and his personal allies on the hard right, […] But there were also many communications with the prime minister’s office and other Cabinet ministers in the National Government.[…]
-nickyhager.info
The third play is legal jihad and the less said about that nightmare the better. Milo so far has not been taken to court and has in fact taken his ex-publisher to court. Watch this space though because as clearly as night follows day legal jihad will be the next play used to try to shut him down by misusing the court system.
