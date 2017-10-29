Maybe Aldous Huxley was closer to the truth than George Orwell

Today censorship of the internet is more of a concern as conservatives with large audiences on social media, Youtube and elsewhere are censored, de platformed, demonetised and banned.

Is this why our MSM is so dumbed down these days and full of articles about reality T.V. shows like Married at First Sight?

In New Zealand we have chosen a leader based not on her ability or experience but because she is likeable and attractive. This fits Huxley’s theory that we will become a trivial culture that is easily distracted (by a pretty face and a big smile) and is not interested in policy details and the big picture of what is best for the country.

On the other hand, Orwell has a point too. The MSM is selectively reporting on what is going on in the world. They are minimising terrorism and the damage that mass uncontrolled immigration has caused Europe where borders have not been enforced. We are expected to believe that everything is fine and that if we follow the same path as Europe somehow we will not get the same disastrous results.