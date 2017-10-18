Maybe I shouldn’t lose weight

I keep thinking I need to lose weight…but then I read this:

In terms of sheer brain size, the sperm whale is top on Earth, with a brain six times larger than that of a person.

And now, scientists have identified key differences among cetaceans linked to brain size.

A study of 90 cetacean species published on Monday found that those with larger brains exhibit greater complexity in social structures and behaviours, with species like the killer whale and sperm whale leading the way.

“Dolphin and whale societies are at least as complex as what we have observed in primates,” said evolutionary biologist Susanne Shultz of the University of Manchester in Britain.

“They are extremely playful, they learn from each other, have complex communication. One problem for understanding just how smart they are is how difficult it is to observe them and to understand their marine world.

“Therefore, we have only a glimpse of what they are capable of.”

The researchers created a database of brain size, social structures and cultural behaviours across cetacean species. The group of species with the largest brain size relative to body size was the large whale-like dolphins such as the killer whale, the similar-looking false killer whale and the pilot whale, she said.

“Killer whales have cultural food preferences, have matriarchs that lead and teach other group members, and cooperatively hunt,” she said.

Some killer whale populations, also known as orcas, prefer salmon whereas others prefer seals or other whales or sharks depending on their group’s culture.

Other big-brained cetaceans also demonstrate sophisticated behaviours.