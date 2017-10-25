The Memorandum of Understanding morphs into an Agreement of Principles

A Green party press release informs us:

“The Green Party’s agreement with Labour is built on shared values and principles,” Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said.

“The agreement we signed […] is a commitment to work together as a stable government in the best interests of New Zealanders, while leaving scope for Labour and the Greens to maintain our unique identities.

“The new Government signed two agreements today that set out an ambitious policy agenda for real positive progress, with lots of specific commitments from the Green Party’s manifesto.

“It’s clear to me that this will be a truly transformational Government for Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The way this Government chooses to measure success will define what its priorities are. By writing a commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals into our agreement with Labour, we’re committing to an ambitious approach to economic development, social wellbeing, and ecological sustainability.

“We aspire to an Aotearoa New Zealand where no child goes hungry, our birds and forests thrive, and the rest of the world looks to us as a leader in the fight against climate change.