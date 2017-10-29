MSM doesn’t draw attention to PM Ardern’s embarrassing wardrobe malfunction

Monday this week Whaleoil posted an embarrassing video and gif of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that has surprisingly not been discussed at all by the Mainstream media. It had all the elements that the MSM usually love to highlight. Photos of political wardrobe malfunctions and embarrassing videos are commonly covered by the MSM who do not hesitate to humiliate and mock politicians when the opportunity arises.

Do you remember how often the video of John Key being silly while modelling clothes was used by the MSM in order to make fun of him and question his suitability as Prime Minister?

The video we revealed could easily be ridiculed in the same fashion. Imagine the jokes the political comedians could have made at Jacinda Ardern’s expense?

