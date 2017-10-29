The Nanny State meddling has only just begun

The disparity in pay between New Zealand’s top men and women rugby players is on the new Government’s agenda. Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson was asked on Three’s The Nation on Saturday if the national women’s team, the Black Ferns, should be paid the same as the men’s team, the All Blacks. “I will be looking forward to a conversation with NZ Rugby about how they will achieve the Government’s goal of pay equity,” Robertson said.

It should not be up to the government to decide what people who are working inside private enterprise should earn. We already know how bad governments are when it comes to paying government employees. Bureaucrats and MPs are often paid way above what they would earn in equivalent private positions and usually with a lot less accountability for their success and spending. Many MP’s will never again have the opportunity to earn six-figure sums once they are no longer on government salaries.

Wages in the private sector are determined by what customers are prepared to pay for a product or service.

The NZRU will pay the Black Ferns more if the same huge audience that watches the All Blacks start watching them as well, it is as simple as that. Forcing the NZRU to pay them more will be the end of the Black Ferns just like increasing the minimum wage will cost many workers their jobs.

If the NZRU don’t tell the Government to butt out and stand their ground, the gloves will be off and every business will then be vulnerable to a knock on the door from Grant Robertson.

” Good morning, I am here to have a conversation with you about Pay Parity.”

– Stuff