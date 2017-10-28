National’s next leader – let’s play!

Talk about Bill English not surviving the BBQ season refuses to lie down.

Political commentator Ben Thomas says English is in a position where he can remain as long as he wants: “He won 44.6 per cent of the vote in the general election and in the last week of polls was the country’s preferred Prime Minister. The decision whether to go is his alone.”

RNZ political editor Jane Patterson says English’s leadership is secure, at least while the polls remain in his favour.

“If, and when things start to slide, there might be some leadership rumbles. With a huge backbench like that, there’s going to be more competition with more time on their hands,” she says.

“It will be a challenge for English to keep 56 MPs, a great number of whom have been ministers, occupied and not thinking about challenges.”

And so with the help of Patterson, Thomas and commentator, Dr Bryce Edwards, we dive into National’s list to assess the potential candidates to one day lead the blue team.