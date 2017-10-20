New PM in with a nod and a wink

Comrade Cindy is on track to be our New PM. Now we just have to wait for the Green Party to rubberstamp it. New Zealand now has a style over substance PM just like Canada’s Trudeau.



She certainly will look good in photos but her inadvertent twitch which looks awfully like a wink could cause her to get herself into some awkward situations. Just imagine her in a serious conversation with Donald Trump when all of a sudden…



