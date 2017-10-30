NZ Muslim leader, Sayed Taghi Derhami incites genocide inside Auckland Mosque

It is hard to defend freedom of speech when it means that we have to listen to people who say that the Holocaust didn’t happen and who incite genocide of the Israeli people. I agree with the calls to expel the very un-diplomatic Iranian diplomat Hormoz Ghahremani from New Zealand but not because I disagree with what he says or because what he said is a lie. He should be expelled because he appeared with New Zealand Muslim leader, Sayed Taghi Derhami who incited genocide inside an Auckland Mosque by calling for Israel to be surgically removed like a cancerous tumour.

This is not a freedom of speech issue. In my opinion, the law has been broken. Local Shia Muslim leader, Sayed Taghi Derhami should be monitored ( if he isn’t already) by the GCSB for inviting extremist speakers into the mosque and he should be charged for inciting genocide. The above video demonstrates the political nature of Islam and gives us a rare peek at what is usually hidden behind closed doors inside some of New Zealand’s mosques.

[…] An Iranian diplomat has been accused of fuelling radicalism with a fiery, anti-Israel speech at an Auckland mosque. Jewish community leaders want Hormoz Ghahremani, first secretary of the Iranian Embassy, to be expelled after he appeared alongside speakers who denied the Holocaust and called for the “surgical removal” of Israel.

They want an entire people and their country annihilated. Let that sink in for one moment.

In his speech, Ghahremani said Israel was trying to “deceive the world” by pretending to be an advocate of peace when in fact it was fuelling terrorism and extremism in the Middle East to divert attention from the Palestine issue.

Let’s not let the facts get in the way of a good story now Hormoz. I love how he is attempting to blame tiny Israel for the worldwide scourge of Islamic terrorism and extremism. Heaven forbid that Muslim countries should take any responsibility for their own citizens’ actions.

Muslim nations needed to unite against “the anti-human regime of Israel and discern their common enemy with profound insight”, he said.

Anti-human really? If a gay man or a Christian woman was given the choice between being forced to live in Iran or forced to live in Israel they would always choose Israel and for the same reason. In Israel, they would be safe and would be treated equally and with respect and in the case of the gay man he would not be hung!

At the same event a visiting Iranian cleric, Hojatoleslam Shafie, said Israel “hides behind a fake phenomenon” of the Holocaust and that it was a conspiracy to infiltrate Islamic countries. He said Quds Day was established “to deal a powerful punch to the mouth of the cancerous tumour known as evil Israel,” and cited Imam Khomeini as saying that “if every Muslim were to spit in the face of Israel, Israel would drown”. The annihilation of the “Zionist regime” had begun, he said, and Israel would not last for another 25 years. […] News this weekend of the aggressively-worded speeches comes after rallies against racism. New Green MP Golriz Ghahraman denounced racism at a rally in front of Parliament on Saturday. Ghahraman, who came to NZ from Iran as a refugee as a child, said on Saturday night that she was concerned that racist rhetoric was becoming more common place in mainstream New Zealand politics. “We are seeing this insidious racism creep into the mainstream,” she warned. “It’s important to note the Holocaust was the most harrowing of crimes against humanity.” Members of the Jewish community say it’s outrageous that the representative of a foreign Government should make such comments. The speech was in June but has only just come to light. Ghahremani told Stuff he agreed the speech could be seen as inflammatory, but it had to be taken in the context of the event at which it was given. He spoke at a gathering to mark the annual Quds Day, initiated by Iran in the 1970s to support Palestinians and oppose Zionism.

The old taken out of context defence. There is no possible context that makes incitement of genocide okay. Holocaust denial is a lie no matter what the context. When we exposed Auckland Hate preacher Dr Mohammad Anwar Sahib he said his statements were taken out of context but then swiftly removed the incriminating videos from his mosque’s youtube channel.

Contacted at the Iranian Embassy in Wellington, Ghahremani said his speech was supposed to be private and he was upset it had been put on the internet. “It was something private, a small gathering. I was there to reflect the position of the Iranian Government. “We do not recognise the Israeli Government, that’s not a secret. But we are not against their existence.”

Really? So he and the Iranian government don’t share the view of Sayed Taghi Derhami who said that Israel should be surgically removed like a cancerous tumour? Calling Israel a cancerous growth and talking about its surgical removal cannot be interpreted in any other way besides genocide and I didn’t see him disagreeing with the New Zealand Shia Muslim leader’s comments.

Asked if such inflammatory speeches could fuel radicalism in the Muslim community, Ghahremani said: “If it’s spoken in public places yeah, you’re right. But it was a small, private gathering that happens once a year. This year they make a mistake to shoot a film, to put it on YouTube.”

Yes, the same “mistake” Dr Mohammad Anwar Sahib made. It didn’t occur to him that some Kiwi Kafirs might actually take the time to watch some of his hateful sermons and report on their content.

Juliet Moses, a spokeswoman for the Jewish Council, said the fact an Iran Government representative was making such inflammatory statements was concerning. “It’s not a great surprise in one sense, because statements like this come from Iranian leaders all the time, but when those words are being spoken in New Zealand it’s a very different matter,” she explained. “What audience is being spoken to here and what are they believing and what messages are they taking from that? Clearly Islamist terrorism is becoming more frequent in Western countries, and Jews are essentially at the coalface.” Moses said she hoped the Government would investigate and take action against Ghahremani. “Expulsion might be an option.” She said it was the second incident in a year, after Dr Mohammad Anwar Sahib, president of a Manukau mosque, was revealed to have been giving anti-Semitic sermons. He was sacked as religious advisor for the Islamic Associations of NZ. […] Paul Moon, a history professor at the Auckland University of Technology, said he’d viewed the recent videos and it was clearly “extremist talk with elements of racism as well”. He said the Human Rights Commission should investigate. A commission spokesperson said the online videos could be a breach of the Harmful Digital Communications Act, which made it an offence to denigrate people on religious and ethnic grounds.

Local Shia Muslim leader, Sayed Taghi Derhami was calling for genocide for goodness sake! It was a lot more than just denigration.

– Sunday Star Times

** ShalomKiwi has also covered the story.